To battle rising public safety costs,...

To battle rising public safety costs, Victorville suggests parcel tax

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The city is actively considering a plan to transfer certain fire protection and other related costs to County Fire by July 1 in exchange for a $153 special tax on nearly 38,000 parcels here. Under the plan, to be broached and potentially pushed forward Tuesday by the City Council, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District would collect the tax money and assume financial responsibility from the city for specific costs of fire protection, suppression and emergency medical services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Trojan 32,714
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon Daisy Dukes It Out 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Mon Old Millennia Tramp 1
News SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08) Sun Joseph 5
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Jan 15 Capn Jonathan Harco 8
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Jan 8 Now_What- 7,051
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC