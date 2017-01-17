To battle rising public safety costs, Victorville suggests parcel tax

The city is actively considering a plan to transfer certain fire protection and other related costs to County Fire by July 1 in exchange for a $153 special tax on nearly 38,000 parcels here. Under the plan, to be broached and potentially pushed forward Tuesday by the City Council, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District would collect the tax money and assume financial responsibility from the city for specific costs of fire protection, suppression and emergency medical services.

