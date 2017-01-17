Thousands of women, others rally in R...

Thousands of women, others rally in Riverside to protest Trumpa s policies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Thousands chant and hold signs as they march to Riverside City Hall during The Women's March on Riverside in Riverside Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. RIVERSIDE >> A loud but peaceful crowd of more than 4,000 people packed Riverside's Main Street mall and marched through the streets of downtown Saturday morning, Jan. 21, to support equality and women's rights and to protest the new president's words and actions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr Trojan 32,717
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Well Well 4,839
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) Jan 18 RGregory0321 76
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 Daisy Dukes It Out 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Jan 16 Old Millennia Tramp 1
News SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08) Jan 15 Joseph 5
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Jan 15 Capn Jonathan Harco 8
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at January 22 at 5:01AM PST

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,259 • Total comments across all topics: 278,140,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC