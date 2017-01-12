Theresa May tells Trump special relationship should be inspired by Winston Churchill

Theresa May tells Trump the special relationship should be inspired by 'the most famous British-American' Winston Churchill, in a Christmas letter detailing the wartime leader's famous speech Mrs May said 'the sentiment he expressed - of a sense of unity and fraternal association between the UK and US - is just as true today as it has ever been' The Prime Minister wrote to the President Elect just after Christmas to build bridges amid shaky diplomatic relations and the need to secure a good post- Brexit trade deal with his administration. Mrs May sent Mr Trump a copy of Winston Churchill's historic speech to the American people on Christmas Eve 1941.

