The real "Founder"

The real "Founder"

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS News

Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc, who turned the McDonald brothers' fast-food restaurant into a global chain, in "The Founder." When it comes to burgers, we're a long way from claiming billions and billions served.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) 1 hr Lupito 87
News Inland Empire residents rally, march against Tr... Sun spytheweb 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sun Trojan 32,718
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Sun Red Foreman 237
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 19 Well Well 4,839
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) Jan 18 RGregory0321 76
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 Daisy Dukes It Out 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 23 at 8:21AM PST

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC