The PassTaps open for craft brewer in...

The PassTaps open for craft brewer in downtown Banning

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The call from the city of Banning came to Ed Parker in the wake of news of a steep rent increase for craft brew maker Brew Rebellion's original location in Yucaipa. Why not? Businessman Parker lives in the Banning area and the folksy origins of the business fermented in the Pass some years back when he and his two partners sold some cherished possessions at the Beaumont swap meet to raise start up capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 9 hr Genl Forrest 79
Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06) Fri Originalgangasmokin 87
Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09) Fri Shelley shell 13
House of Stereo - 456 W Foothill Thu Randy 1
News Redlands girl charged as an adult in Yucaipa Ha... (Nov '09) Thu 1215luv 15
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu IBU SOPIAN 32,705
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Thu rajaincajin 235
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,694,419

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC