The PassTaps open for craft brewer in downtown Banning
The call from the city of Banning came to Ed Parker in the wake of news of a steep rent increase for craft brew maker Brew Rebellion's original location in Yucaipa. Why not? Businessman Parker lives in the Banning area and the folksy origins of the business fermented in the Pass some years back when he and his two partners sold some cherished possessions at the Beaumont swap meet to raise start up capital.
