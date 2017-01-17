'The Founder' review: Michael Keaton makes feast out of Ray Kroc, McDonald's saga
In the early scenes of "The Founder," before the bland-ifying forces of franchising take over the world, the shots of the delectable burger patties sizzling on the grill at the original McDonald's restaurant in San Bernardino, Calif., look good enough to eat. I state the obvious intent here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|36 min
|Trojan
|32,713
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|20 hr
|Daisy Dukes It Out
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|20 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Joseph
|5
|Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Capn Jonathan Harco
|8
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC