Terror groups abandoning complex plots, concentrate on attacks by digital-savvy loners
A confidential government report says terrorist groups such as the Islamic State have all but abandoned trying to put together huge plots such as the Sept. 11 attacks and warns counterterrorism agencies of a "new landscape" where lone killers strike and massacre quickly thanks to the digital age.
