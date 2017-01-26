Stars bring healing and hope to victims of tragedy in San Bernardino

These stars take on super-galactic importance at the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley, where Humane Education Teacher Lynn Hildebrand uses her own creativity and kindness to make Stars of Hope for others - colorful pieces of hope and healing to empower people and transform communities impacted by natural and man-made disasters. In addition to stars for the community, Lynn and company have already created and sent stars to the Lutheran Church Charities' K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry in Northbrook, Illinois and the New Rochelle Humane Society in New York for a beloved therapy dog.

