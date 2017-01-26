Stars bring healing and hope to victims of tragedy in San Bernardino
These stars take on super-galactic importance at the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley, where Humane Education Teacher Lynn Hildebrand uses her own creativity and kindness to make Stars of Hope for others - colorful pieces of hope and healing to empower people and transform communities impacted by natural and man-made disasters. In addition to stars for the community, Lynn and company have already created and sent stars to the Lutheran Church Charities' K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry in Northbrook, Illinois and the New Rochelle Humane Society in New York for a beloved therapy dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|David f Miller
|238
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|9 hr
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|25
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|Anonymous
|32,721
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Roadrunner
|48
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC