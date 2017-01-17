Southern California worker deaths on the rise
Recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the number of on-the-job deaths increased locally, statewide, and nationwide in 2015 as work opportunities grew especially in riskier industries, such as construction and transportation. The local hiring burst translated, in part, to worker deaths growing at a faster pace that the state and nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|Trojan
|32,715
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|RGregory0321
|76
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|Daisy Dukes It Out
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 15
|Joseph
|5
|Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10)
|Jan 15
|Capn Jonathan Harco
|8
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Jan 12
|Cindylu
|11
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC