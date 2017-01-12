Shooting, stabbing reported within minutes of each other in San Bernardino
RYAN HAGEN/THE SUN/SCNG San Bernardino police responded to the report of a shooting Friday night at the 99 Cents Only Store, in the 600 block of Fourth Street, in downtown. SAN BERNARDINO >> Police on Friday night were investigating two assaults with deadly weapons that happened separately within minutes of each other.
