Second annual Art Night planned for San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO >> Art Night, an experiment that last year brought hundreds of people downtown to view local art, is preparing for its second year - one twice as big. The City Council will vote Monday on the proposal to hold Art Night over two nights, April 21 and 22, at Court Street Square and Carousel Mall.
