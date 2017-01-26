Sean Spicer Uses San Bernardino Shooting To Justify Muslim Ban

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer cited the fatal shooting of 14 people in San Bernardino, California, as a reason that President Donald Trump and his administration felt the need to rush out a chaos-causing executive order that bans travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries. "What happened if we didn't act and someone was killed?" Spicer asked the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

