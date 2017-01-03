San Francisco rapista s release to San Bernardino County temporarily halted
SAN BERNARDINO >> Prosecutors fought and won a legal battle to stop a convicted San Francisco-area sexual predator from being placed in the Morongo Basin. Luther Benjamin Evans, 67, was convicted in San Francisco in 1976 for residential burglary, rape and assault with intent to commit rape, in 1980 for rape and in 1991 for sexual battery while attempting rape, according to a San Bernardino County District Attorney's news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|4 hr
|Sweety6754
|79
|Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06)
|12 hr
|Originalgangasmokin
|87
|Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09)
|13 hr
|Shelley shell
|13
|House of Stereo - 456 W Foothill
|Thu
|Randy
|1
|Redlands girl charged as an adult in Yucaipa Ha... (Nov '09)
|Thu
|1215luv
|15
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|IBU SOPIAN
|32,705
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Thu
|rajaincajin
|235
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC