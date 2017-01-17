San BernardinoWhy San Bernardino's Bryce Hanes park hasn't opened yet

Community members are being asked to help plant drought-tolerant vegetation at the park, on the northwest corner 9th and E streets, from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28. The park is funded with a $5 million state grant the city applied for in 2011 under a provision of Proposition 84 intended to bring parks to "severely underparked" areas. The law does not allow the money to be used for existing parks.

