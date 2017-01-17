San BernardinoTerrorist attack survivors seeking answers on $4 million grant

San Bernardino's iconic arrowhead formation on the hillside above Arrowhead Springs Hotel was illuminated as a tribute to the 14 victims of the Dec. 2, 2015, mass shooting in San Bernardino close to the attack's first anniversary. Survivors of the Dec. 2 terrorist attack in San Bernardino will meet Wednesday, Jan. 18, with Rep. Pete Aguilar to sort out a mixup over spending plans for $4 million in anti-terrorism funds meant to aid those impacted by the attack.

