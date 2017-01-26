San BernardinoTarget date to vacate San Bernardino City Hall over quake risk? April
Officials also plan to move a portion of City Hall employees to 600 N. Arrowhead Ave., which was occupied by San Bernardino Employment and Training Agency until last March, when the agency closed . The city also plans to use the structure adjacent to City Hall, the former Economic Development Agency building at 201 N. E St.; City Council meetings will be held there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|11
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,720
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Roadrunner
|48
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC