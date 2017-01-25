San BernardinoShould reports on U.S. ...

San BernardinoShould reports on U.S. terrorist attacks be classified? Rep. Pete Aguilar says no

As it stands, there is no legal requirement for the Department of Homeland Security to complete a report after an act of domestic terrorism. In a telephone interview Tuesday, Aguilar, D-Redlands, said he realized the need for such a law after talking to victims of the Dec. 2 attack in San Bernardino, members of their families and law enforcement officials.

