San BernardinoShould reports on U.S. terrorist attacks be classified? Rep. Pete Aguilar says no
As it stands, there is no legal requirement for the Department of Homeland Security to complete a report after an act of domestic terrorism. In a telephone interview Tuesday, Aguilar, D-Redlands, said he realized the need for such a law after talking to victims of the Dec. 2 attack in San Bernardino, members of their families and law enforcement officials.
