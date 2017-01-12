San BernardinoSanctuary district? Maybe, San Bernardino school board says
The draft resolution, based in part on a sample resolution distributed by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson, blurred the line between a resolution - in which a government agency expresses support for an idea or entity - and a policy, which legally has to pass through a longer process before being enacted. The board tabled, for now, elements of the resolution that would have required school officials to refer any inquiries from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to Superintendent Dale Marsden, rather than immediately complying with them.
