San BernardinoDA: 5 officers justified in 2014 fatal shooting of San Bernardino man
"Under the facts, circumstances and the applicable law, all involved officers were justified in employing deadly force," a news release states. The five officers fired 41 shots at George Ramirez, 35, striking him six times, according to an incident report prepared by San Bernardino police Detective Steve Turner.
