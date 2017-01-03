San Bernardino woman, daughter home d...

San Bernardino woman, daughter home during break-in, car theft

SAN BERNARDINO >> A San Bernardino woman and her daughter were home Wednesday when a man broke in, stole items and took off in the woman's Chevy truck, authorities say. A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy who was alerted of the break-in and theft about 11:30 a.m. located the pickup near the home in the 18000 block of Cajon Boulevard, according to a Sheriff's Department news release.

