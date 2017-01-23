San Bernardino wins first legal skirmish over Sterling water recycling plant
SAN BERNARDINO >> A San Diego Superior Court judge has rejected efforts by proponents of the 10-million-gallon-per-day Sterling Water Recycling plant to get one of two lawsuits, filed by the city of San Bernardino, dismissed. In a lawsuit, filed in June, San Bernardino alleged that East Valley Water District circumvented a critical public process in its attempt to advance its proposed sewage plant near Indian Springs High School in Highland.
