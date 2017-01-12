San Bernardino terror attack survivors still report treatment problems
Survivors of the Dec. 2, 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino said Friday that treatment is still being delayed or denied after the county assigned an outside firm to expedite workers' compensation claims. As of Jan. 5, an employee with Sherman Oaks-based IW Care Connection said the firm had contacted only about half of survivors, who work for the San Bernardino County public health department's Environmental Health Services division, survivors said Friday.
