San Bernardino police search for gunman after man found shot in vehicle
SAN BERNARDINO >> A man was last listed in guarded condition after he was found shot late Monday night, and San Bernardino police are searching for witnesses and the shooter, officials said. Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Rialto Avenue for a possible shooting where they found the unidentified 40-year-old man inside a vehicle, according to a police statement.
