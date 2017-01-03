San Bernardino police find bloody, pantless man atop Highland mobile home
SAN BERNARDINO >> A man who ended up on the roof of a San Bernardino home bloody and pantless Tuesday morning was taken into custody, San Bernardino police said. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital for an evaluation after officers managed to get him off the roof of a mobile home at the Pacific Palms Mobile Home Park, 2727 E. Pacific Street, in Highland, according to police officials.
