San Bernardino MountainsWoman reported to have fallen off a Devila s Backbone Traila on Mt. Baldy

Firefighters are in the process of extracting an injured fallen hiker from the "Devil's Backbone Trail," San Bernardino County fire officials announced Monday, Jan. 16. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., San Bernardino County firefighters learned a woman had fallen and slid from the 12.9-mile Angeles National Forest trail. "We have our air rescue 7 helicopter on its way to the scene," spokesman Eric Sherwin said.

