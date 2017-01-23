San Bernardino MountainsInland teache...

San Bernardino MountainsInland teachers to take flight with NASA

If you look up Tuesday night, you might just see two Inland school teachers boldly going where few have gone before - flying with NASA . Snowline Joint Unified middle school science teacher Wendi Rodriguez and Rialto Unified third grade teacher Marie Thornsberry will be hitching a ride with SOFIA, NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy .

