San Bernardino MountainsInland teachers to take flight with NASA
If you look up Tuesday night, you might just see two Inland school teachers boldly going where few have gone before - flying with NASA . Snowline Joint Unified middle school science teacher Wendi Rodriguez and Rialto Unified third grade teacher Marie Thornsberry will be hitching a ride with SOFIA, NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy .
