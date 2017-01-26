San Bernardino MountainsFire chief's son found dead in Lake Arrowhead
Dawson Hartwig, son of San Bernardino County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, was found dead early Sunday, Jan. 29, in Lake Arrowhead. The sheriff's dive team found his body about 1:10 a.m. in about 30 feet of water near the Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|John Wayne
|27
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|Fred Fingerbanger
|239
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|32,721
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Roadrunner
|48
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC