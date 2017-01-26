San Bernardino MountainsFire chief's son found dead in Lake Arrowhead

Dawson Hartwig, son of San Bernardino County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, was found dead early Sunday, Jan. 29, in Lake Arrowhead. The sheriff's dive team found his body about 1:10 a.m. in about 30 feet of water near the Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.