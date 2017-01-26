San Bernardino MountainsFire chief's ...

San Bernardino MountainsFire chief's son found dead in Lake Arrowhead

13 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Dawson Hartwig, son of San Bernardino County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, was found dead early Sunday, Jan. 29, in Lake Arrowhead. The sheriff's dive team found his body about 1:10 a.m. in about 30 feet of water near the Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

