San Bernardino man linked to 2 rapes by DNA evidence, sheriffa s officials say
SAN BERNARDINO >> DNA evidence collected from two separate rape investigations over a more than two-year period landed a man behind bars, sheriff's officials announced Tuesday. Jail records show Marco Antonio Perez, 24, of San Bernardino, was arrested January 13 at a Fontana business.
