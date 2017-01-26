San Bernardino man arrested in connection to stolen car
HIGHLAND >> While deputies carried out a stolen car investigation early Wednesday morning, they discovered two more abandoned cars that were previously reported stolen. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., deputies found a stolen car in the parking lot of the Sun Park Inn and Suites at 25298 E. Third Street, according to a sheriff's news release.
