San Bernardino man arrested in connection to stolen car

HIGHLAND >> While deputies carried out a stolen car investigation early Wednesday morning, they discovered two more abandoned cars that were previously reported stolen. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., deputies found a stolen car in the parking lot of the Sun Park Inn and Suites at 25298 E. Third Street, according to a sheriff's news release.

