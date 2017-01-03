San Bernardino gunman's brother pleads guilty to immigration fraud
The brother of the man who with his wife killed 14 people in a shooting rampage at a government building in San Bernardino, California, pleaded guilty to immigration fraud on Tuesday in connection with his sister-in-law's marriage. Syed Raheel Farook, 31, entered his guilty plea to a single count of conspiracy to commit immigration fraud during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Riverside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Trojan
|32,708
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|6 hr
|Genl Forrest
|87
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|forum DOA
|236
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06)
|Jan 6
|Originalgangasmokin
|87
|Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09)
|Jan 6
|Shelley shell
|13
|House of Stereo - 456 W Foothill
|Jan 5
|Randy
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC