San Bernardino gets final confirmation of its bankruptcy
RIVERSIDE >> Four years of battles over San Bernardino's attempts to restructure itself through bankruptcy ended Friday with a victory in what will likely be the city's final appearance in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury's courtroom. Crossing a “T” left from her December decision to confirm the city's bankruptcy exit plan , Jury agreed to issue a written confirmation order in line with the 50-page model the city's attorneys submitted.
