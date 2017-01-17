San Bernardino Generation Now aims to improve city through activism, arts
JOHN M. BLODGETT/THE SUN/SCNG Yezenia Ruiz, left, a senior at Wilmer Amina Carter High School in Rialto, speaks with Miriam Nieto, front center, and Michael Segura, front right, at the Garcia Center for the Arts in San Bernardino on Nov. 8, 2016. The trio was attending an election night gallery showing of political cartoons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Trojan
|32,715
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|RGregory0321
|76
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|Daisy Dukes It Out
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 15
|Joseph
|5
|Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10)
|Jan 15
|Capn Jonathan Harco
|8
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Jan 12
|Cindylu
|11
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC