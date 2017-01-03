San Bernardino duo involved in shooti...

San Bernardino duo involved in shooting with off-duty deputy identified

SAN BERNARDINO >> Two men were arrested after they allegedly shot at an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Monday afternoon resulting in a short gun battle between the men and the deputy, officials said. Jeremiah Cook and Eric Bell, both 18 and of San Bernardino, were booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of attempted murder, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's booking records.

