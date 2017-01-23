San Bernardino couple arrested following standoff with police
SAN BERNARDINO >> A couple is behind bars following a short standoff with police Sunday morning after they allegedly shot at a man who was trying to retrieve his stolen vehicle, officials said. Michelle Alonzo, 26, and Newton Rodriguez, 30, both of San Bernardino were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a street gang and possession of a stolen vehicle.
