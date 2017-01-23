San Bernardino County proposes report on its response to terrorist attack

San Bernardino County supervisors on Tuesday will consider approving a contract with a consultant to prepare a report on the county's response to the Dec. 2, 2015 terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center. The County Administrative Office is recommending the Board of Supervisors approve a one-year contract with Monrovia-based Critical Preparedness and Response Solutions, which goes by the name CPARS Consulting, Inc., for $168,690.

