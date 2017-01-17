San Bernardino County CEO Greg Devereaux announces retirement
SAN BERNARDINO >> San Bernardino County CEO Greg Devereaux will retire by the end of the fiscal year, ending 40 years in government, he announced Thursday. Devereaux has been the top unelected official for the county government since February 2010, after previously serving as city manager of Ontario and before that of Fontana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,715
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|RGregory0321
|76
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|Daisy Dukes It Out
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 15
|Joseph
|5
|Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10)
|Jan 15
|Capn Jonathan Harco
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC