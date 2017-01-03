San Bernardino County Board of Superv...

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors elects new chairman, vice chairman

16 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

SAN BERNARDINO >> The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, its first meeting of the year, to elect Robert Lovingood as its chairman and Curt Hagman as vice chairman. The two-year term follows James Ramos' time as chairman in 2015 and 2016, during which Lovingood was vice chairman.

