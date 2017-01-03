San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors elects new chairman, vice chairman
SAN BERNARDINO >> The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, its first meeting of the year, to elect Robert Lovingood as its chairman and Curt Hagman as vice chairman. The two-year term follows James Ramos' time as chairman in 2015 and 2016, during which Lovingood was vice chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|42 min
|ThomasA
|89
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Trojan
|32,709
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|13 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|forum DOA
|236
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06)
|Jan 6
|Originalgangasmokin
|87
|Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09)
|Jan 6
|Shelley shell
|13
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC