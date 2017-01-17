San Bernardino City Hall plans to be vacated over earthquake risk
SAN BERNARDINO >> Plans are on track for City Hall to be vacated by April, as all employees move out of a building determined to be a substantial earthquake risk. The roughly 200 employees now at City Hall will move to several locations, with officials yet to finalize details about which department will be where.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Trojan
|32,717
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,839
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|Daisy Dukes It Out
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 15
|Joseph
|5
|Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10)
|Jan 15
|Capn Jonathan Harco
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC