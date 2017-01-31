San Bernardino and Riverside Regional Workforce Plans Encourage Business, Job Growth

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire is taking bold steps toward seizing a historic economic opportunity by developing a well-trained workforce that meets the needs of businesses and creates promising new career options for employees and job seekers. A Regional Workforce Development Plan unveiled by San Bernardino and Riverside counties will engage businesses and industry in identifying high-quality jobs and designing training programs to prepare a competitive labor force.

