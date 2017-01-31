San Bernardino and Riverside Regional Workforce Plans Encourage Business, Job Growth
San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire is taking bold steps toward seizing a historic economic opportunity by developing a well-trained workforce that meets the needs of businesses and creates promising new career options for employees and job seekers. A Regional Workforce Development Plan unveiled by San Bernardino and Riverside counties will engage businesses and industry in identifying high-quality jobs and designing training programs to prepare a competitive labor force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandy Dillingham is located at 3271 N. Mayfiel...
|16 hr
|BRANDY
|1
|Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R...
|Mon
|EMILY
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Mon
|Now_What-
|33
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|25
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Horacio
|240
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|32,721
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC