RiversidePhotos as women of law enforcement play football for charity
Inland law enforcement officials took part in a women's flag football charity game Saturday to raise funds for the families of two Palm Springs police officers killed in the line of duty last year. Officers from the California Department of Corrections in Norco faced off against the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Wheelock Field at Riverside City College.
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Fred Fingerbanger
|239
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|10 hr
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|25
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Anonymous
|32,721
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Roadrunner
|48
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
