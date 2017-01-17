Redlands transient in court over alle...

Redlands transient in court over alleged attack on mail carrier

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

REDLANDS >> A man is expected to be in court Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a postal worker over the delivery of a piece of mail earlier this month, officials said. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled to be held at San Bernardino Superior Court for Johnell Golatt, 54, who previously pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor battery on a person charge stemming from the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) 9 min RGregory0321 76
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Tue Trojan 32,714
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 Daisy Dukes It Out 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Jan 16 Old Millennia Tramp 1
News SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08) Jan 15 Joseph 5
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Jan 15 Capn Jonathan Harco 8
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 18 at 1:31PM PST

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC