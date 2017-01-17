Redlands transient in court over alleged attack on mail carrier

REDLANDS >> A man is expected to be in court Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a postal worker over the delivery of a piece of mail earlier this month, officials said. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled to be held at San Bernardino Superior Court for Johnell Golatt, 54, who previously pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor battery on a person charge stemming from the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.