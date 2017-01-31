Rah, rah Razputin #akastevebannon
There was so much going on in President Donald Trump's first week of presidential decrees that it was hard to keep track of it all. The most acute problem, in that it immediatelyaffected people's lives, was the executive order issued on Friday that banned entry to the United States for immigrants, refugees or visitors arriving from a list of certain Muslim-majority countries designated as having terrorist activity.
