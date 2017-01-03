Prosecution delivers opening statements in Colonies trial for 3 other defendants

SAN BERNARDINO >> Just before voting to approve a $102 million settlement with Upland investor group Colonies Partners LP, a distraught and nervous Bill Postmus confided in a fellow San Bernardino County supervisor, telling her not to be pressured into settling, a prosecutor said Monday in San Bernardino Superior Court. Postmus was the chairman of the board at the time of the settlement, and he was in the office of Supervisor Josie Gonzales.

