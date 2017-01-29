President Trump, joined by, left to right, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser Steve Bannon, press secretary Sean Spicer and national security adviser Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House on Saturday. Senior administration officials on Sunday defended President Trump's move to ban the entry of all people from a group of seven predominantly Muslim countries after a weekend of intense backlash over the broadness of the executive order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.