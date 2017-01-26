President Trump Orders Cabinet Secret...

President Trump Orders Cabinet Secretaries To Iron Out Plan To Defeat ISIS

By Manik Mehta NEW YORK, Jan 29 -- President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a memorandum to Vice President Mike Pence and other cabinet secretaries to iron out a plan to defeat the terror group ISIS, which has been committing brutal killings, mass abuses of human rights, causing death and destruction, maltreatment and rape of women.

