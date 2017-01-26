Police killing of mentally ill man raises training questions
You'd like to think that several armed police officers and a police dog, engaged in a "standoff" with a middle-aged, legally blind, mentally ill man - clearly agitated and perhaps holding a rock and/or a knife, perhaps not - could end the incident without shooting him dead. The shooting death by Fontana police resurfaced last week when lawyers for the family of James Hall, 47, released surveillance video of the confrontation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|Trojan
|32,720
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Roadrunner
|48
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Jan 23
|Lupito
|87
|Inland Empire residents rally, march against Tr...
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC