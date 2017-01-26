Police killing of mentally ill man raises training questions

You'd like to think that several armed police officers and a police dog, engaged in a "standoff" with a middle-aged, legally blind, mentally ill man - clearly agitated and perhaps holding a rock and/or a knife, perhaps not - could end the incident without shooting him dead. The shooting death by Fontana police resurfaced last week when lawyers for the family of James Hall, 47, released surveillance video of the confrontation.

