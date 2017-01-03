Planning for The Next Disaster
The Salvation Army Team Emergency Radio Network holds its 21st Annual SATERN Disaster Preparation Seminar on Saturday, January 28, 2017. The event is cosponsored by San Bernardino Corps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Trojan
|32,708
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|6 hr
|Genl Forrest
|87
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|forum DOA
|236
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06)
|Jan 6
|Originalgangasmokin
|87
|Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09)
|Jan 6
|Shelley shell
|13
|House of Stereo - 456 W Foothill
|Jan 5
|Randy
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC