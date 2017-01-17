Plan ahead if you want a custom cake from Sweet Pea & Me Bakery in Redlands
The former San Bernardino County budget and finance specialist began taking cake-making classes seven years ago, and turned her hobby into a business that now boasts a two-month waiting list for custom creations. “I started taking classes at local bakeries and kept learning more and more and it evolved into this,” Austin said of her shop, Sweet Pea & Me Bakery .
