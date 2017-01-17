Plan ahead if you want a custom cake ...

Plan ahead if you want a custom cake from Sweet Pea & Me Bakery in Redlands

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

The former San Bernardino County budget and finance specialist began taking cake-making classes seven years ago, and turned her hobby into a business that now boasts a two-month waiting list for custom creations. “I started taking classes at local bakeries and kept learning more and more and it evolved into this,” Austin said of her shop, Sweet Pea & Me Bakery .

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr Trojan 32,714
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon Daisy Dukes It Out 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Mon Old Millennia Tramp 1
News SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08) Sun Joseph 5
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Jan 15 Capn Jonathan Harco 8
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Jan 8 Now_What- 7,051
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,645 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC