Paul Chabot is moving to a America,a and ita s not California
In this May 2016 file photo, Paul Chabot speaks to voters during a meet and greet at a private residence in Rancho Cucamonga. Rancho Cucamonga Republican Paul Chabot, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014 and 2016, is moving to the Lone Star State – but not before dispensing some harsh words for California progressives.
