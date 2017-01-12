Paul Chabot is moving to a America,a ...

Paul Chabot is moving to a America,a and ita s not California

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

In this May 2016 file photo, Paul Chabot speaks to voters during a meet and greet at a private residence in Rancho Cucamonga. Rancho Cucamonga Republican Paul Chabot, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014 and 2016, is moving to the Lone Star State – but not before dispensing some harsh words for California progressives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! 3 hr Daisy Dukes It Out 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... 3 hr Old Millennia Tramp 1
News SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08) 22 hr Joseph 5
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Sun Capn Jonathan Harco 8
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) Jan 12 Cindylu 11
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Chosen Traveler 32,710
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Jan 12 RiccardoFire 90
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,245 • Total comments across all topics: 277,971,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC