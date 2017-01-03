Ontario man with grand theft auto war...

Ontario man with grand theft auto warrant is arrested - in stolen car - in San Bernardino

Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

SAN BERNARDINO >> An Ontario man with an outstanding felony warrant was arrested late Saturday in San Bernardino, after fleeing a deputy first in a car and then on foot, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. About 11:30 p.m., a man later identified as Ernesto Flores, 26, was pulled over for an unspecified traffic stop near Pepper Tree Lane and 29th Street but sped away from the deputy, the news release states.

San Bernardino, CA

